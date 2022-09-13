Sean Strickland vs. Jared Cannonier re-booked for UFC Fight Night on Dec. 17

Sean Strickland and Jared Cannonier are going to give it another go later this year.

A matchup between the two middleweight contenders has been re-booked for a UFC Fight Night event on Dec. 17, MMA Fighting confirmed Tuesday following an initial report by Helen Yee. Strickland and Cannonier were originally set to tangle on Oct. 15, however the fight was postponed due to a finger infection suffered by Strickland.

Cannonier (15-6) and Strickland (25-4) are both ranked middleweights in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, with Cannonier slotted at No. 4 and Strickland seated at No. 11.

The two veterans are looking to rebound following setbacks at UFC 276 suffered at the hands of the men currently vying for the UFC middleweight title. Cannonier lost a one-sided decision to UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, while Strickland sustained a brutal first-round knockout loss to former GLORY two-division champion Alex Pereira.

Both middleweights were enjoying quality UFC runs prior to UFC 276, with Cannonier winning five of his previous six UFC bouts and Strickland riding a six-fight win streak.

A venue for the Dec. 17 event has yet to be made official. The show marks the final UFC Fight Night event of 2022.

Mike Heck contributed to this report.