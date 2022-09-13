DWCS Season 6, Week 8 results: 5 more, including ‘best female knockout’ in DWCS history, headed to UFC

Five more fighters, including a fighter hailed by UFC President Dana White as the “best female knockout in Contender Series history,” are UFC-bound after DWCS Season 6, Week 8.

Of all those to receive UFC contracts, the most obvious pick, according to White, was Bruna Brasil, who lit up the octagon with a head-kick knockout. She joined Farid Basharat, Ikram Aliskerov, Trevor Peek and Daniel Marcos as those headed to the octagon after the Tuesday night event at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Headliner Basharat closed the show with a dominant decision over Allan Begosso and will join his brother Javid Basharat in the UFC. Basharat pitted his fast kicks against the heavy bolos of opponent Begosso. When it came time to rack up the points, though, he took the fight to the ground and pounded his way to a unanimous decision.

Basharat scooped up Begosso in the second and third rounds and never let go of control. He even aped Georges St-Pierre with an axe kick to the body. By the third round, he had taken mount and closed the show with the elbows and punches that had thudded off his opponent’s head for the majority of the fight. Judges gave Basharat the shutout – and a pair of 10-8s – with 30-27 and two 30-26 scores.

Aliskerov mangles Sousa’s shoulder in first

Undefeated but for a single knockout loss to Khamzat Chimaev, Ikram Aliskerov showed why he was the biggest favorite of the night by steamrolling DWCS vet Mario Sousa.

Sousa hoped to use his length to keep Aliskerov at distance with kicks and straight punches. Eventually, though, he ran out of space in the cage, and all at once, Aliskerov rushed in, elevated and slammed him to the mat. From there, the Dagestani fighter quickly advanced position and secured a kimura lock. At 2:09 of the first round, Sousa was tapping in obvious pain, and when the ref separated them, the Brazilian laid on the mat, his arm still contorted.

Ikram Aliskerov wasted NO time getting that submission ⏱ #DWCS pic.twitter.com/iDUixcLyAf — UFC (@ufc) September 14, 2022

Peek survives onslaught, stops Lewis

Malik Lewis came out looking to wrestle Trevor Peek, but when he earned a knockdown with a punch off the clinch, he went for broke with a flurry of knees, punches and elbows. Peek was instantly in deep trouble, wrestling for his life as he took a tremendous amount of punishment in a frenzied first round. As it turned out, he brought a little bit more gas in his tank, and Lewis pushed a little too hard trying to get the finish. That meant Lewis wound up spent at precisely the wrong time as Peek came out swinging for the second frame. After a well-timed takedown, Peek went to work with fearsome ground and pound and then landed a knee to the face as they righted themselves. Lewis took a knee and quickly wilted as Peek poured on the punishment for the TKO stop at 2:37 mark of the middle frame.

A crazy end to a WILD first round! #DWCS pic.twitter.com/n3115U1qbv — UFC (@ufc) September 14, 2022

Brasil earns highlight-reel finish

Bruna Brasil punched her ticket to the UFC with a dominant performance over Marnic Mann that was punctuated by a highlight-reel head-kick knockout in the second.

It was all over at the 4:33 mark of the second frame after Brasil set up her shot with a jab and went high with a kick. But even before that, the end was written in the disparity between the flyweights’ skill sets. Brasil expertly used her height and reach to batter Mann with kicks and knees to the body. When Mann tried to wrestle her way to safety, she was reversed and battered with knees. Even before the big finish, it was clear Brasil was a talent to watch.

Marcos batters tough Lewis

Daniel Marcos gave Brandon Lewis a choice between his face and his legs, kicking both over three rounds to pitch a shutout on judges’ scorecards, 30-27. The Peruvian Marcos hadn’t fought in three years when he stepped into the cage, but he picked up where he left off with a varied attack that left Lewis bloody and hobbling, nearly unable to walk. Lewis never quit despite the fact that he could barely walk by the third round. As Marcos began to feel his layoff in deep waters, Lewis kept advancing and throwing bombs. He was just a little short on his shots, though, and Marcos was a sniper, landing front kicks to the face with hooks thrown in for good measure.

A KNEE RIGHT TO THE CHIN #DWCS LIVE NOW ON @ESPNPLUS pic.twitter.com/FLe64yAgX8 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 14, 2022

Full DWCS Season 6, Week 8 results:

Farid Basharat def. Allan Begosso via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

Ikram Aliskerov def. Mario Sousa via submission (kimura) - Round 1, 2:09

Trevor Peek def. Malik Lewis via TKO (ground and pound) - Round 2, 2:37

Bruna Brasil def. Marnic Mann via KO (head kick) - Round 2, 4:33

Daniel Marcos def. Brandon Lewis via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)