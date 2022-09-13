 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

DWCS Season 6, Week 8 Results

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new
Dana White’s Contender Series Season 6 Week 8 Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

MMA Fighting has Dana White’s Contender Series results for the eighth week of the sixth season Tuesday night at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Ten up-and-coming fighters will compete in front of UFC President Dana White and matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard. They hope to walk away with a UFC contract at the end of the night.

In the main event, bantamweights Allan Begosso and Farid Basharat face off for a UFC deal.

Check out DWCS Season 6: Week 8 results below.

Main card (ESPN+ LIVE now)

Allan Begosso vs. Farid Basharat

Ikram Aliskerov vs. Mario Sousa

Trevor Peek def. Malik Lewis via TKO (ground and pound) - Round 2, 2:37

Bruna Brasil def. Marnic Mann via KO (head kick) - Round 2, 4:33 | Watch finish

Daniel Marcos def. Brandon Lewis via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting