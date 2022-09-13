Manager: Anthony Joshua agrees to terms to fight Tyson Fury on Dec. 3

A fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua is getting closer to reality.

On Tuesday, Joshua’s management team 258 MGT took to social media to reveal that terms were agreed upon from their side this past Friday to face Fury on Dec. 3, but that the fight is not done just yet. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth, the talks were stopped out of respect.

“258 and Matchroom Boxing can confirm on behalf of Anthony Joshua that we accepted all terms presented to us by Fury’s team for a fight on Dec. 3 last Friday. Due to the passing of the Queen, it was agreed to halt all communication.

“We are awaiting a response.”

Joshua, a former WBO, WBA, and IBF world heavyweight champion, will look to bounce back from back-to-back decision losses to Oleksandr Usyk, with the most recent outing taking place less than a month ago.

Fury competed this past April against Dillian Whyte in front of over 90,000 fans at London’s Wembley Stadium and earned a sixth-round knockout victory. The two-time WBC titleholder said on multiple occasions before and after the win that the bout with Whyte would be his final fight, but “The Gypsy King” has wavered in that sentiment on a few occasions — including throwing in his support for a showdown with UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in the future.