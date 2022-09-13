Fighter vs. Writer: Tyron Woodley talks starring in ‘Cobra Kai’ season 5, Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva and more

On the latest edition of The Fighter vs. The Writer, former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley joins the show to catch up with everything he’s been doing lately including a starring role in Cobra Kai season 5.

Woodley will reveal how he landed his role in the hit Netflix series and what it was like filming opposite stars like Ralph Macchio and William Zabka after he grew up watching them in films like The Karate Kid.

Woodley also details how he was actually in the middle of filming Cobra Kai when he got the call to step into a short notice rematch against Jake Paul.

With Paul now scheduled to face Anderson Silva in October, Woodley gives his thoughts on that matchup and why people shouldn’t count out the 25-year-old social influencer from pulling off the upset against the UFC legend.

All this and more on the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer!

