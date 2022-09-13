Morning Report: Aljamain Sterling praises Khamzat Chimaev: ‘He’s a special gift to this generation of MMA’

Aljamain Sterling sees nothing but good things awaiting Khamzat Chimaev’s future.

This past weekend at UFC 279, Chimaev’s dominant ways continued as fans have become accustomed to seeing. Originally set to headline the event opposite Nate Diaz in a welterweight showdown, “Borz” badly missed weight by seven and a half pounds. Therefore, the UFC was forced to make some adjustments, leading to Chimaev facing Kevin Holland in the co-main event.

Chimaev cut through Holland as soon as the fight started, submitting him just over two minutes in via d’arce choke. Using his great wrestling skills of his own to reach the top of the bantamweight division as champion, Sterling couldn’t have been more impressed by yet another Chimaev trouncing.

“Khamzat Chimaev ... just an absolute beast and stud of an athlete and stud of a fighter, man,” Sterling said on his YouTube channel. “The guy is just a special gift to this generation of MMA, in my personal and humble opinion.

“I can’t see anyone else on this [official UFC rankings] list who can really give him a significant challenge unless they are going to be specialists in the grappling department. Not just BJJ, they have to have some type of wrestling. I think Khamzat is a shoo-in to be a champion already.”

Friday’s weight mishaps from Chimaev led to the entire top of UFC 279 getting shifted around. While most considered the matchups to have gotten better, they undeniably escalated in difficulty for Holland, who went from facing a boxing-based Daniel Rodriguez.

Regardless, Holland doesn’t have any regrets after he and Chimaev got into things early in the week, and according to him, got compensated handsomely for stepping up on short notice.

“He (Holland) got the shortest end of the stick,” Sterling said. “Whatever he got paid, I hope he got taken care of to step up and take that fight and — I don’t want to say save the card — but kind of save the card, you know? Even though Khamzat kind of became a villain after missing weight by eight pounds or whatever it was, I think people are still intrigued by him, he has this aura, this zen that people want to see and it’s just very captivating what he does and the energy that he brings and how he does it.”

The official UFC welterweight rankings still seat Chimaev at No. 3 after his weight miss and 12th straight career victory. Now, it’s just a matter of whether or not he’ll continue to try and chase down that 170-pound crown or try his hand once again at middleweight. Either way, Sterling sees the 28-year-old smashing machine taking out any and all comers.

“Khamzat is there and he’s coming for everybody’s ass,” Sterling said. “I think he’s legitimately coming for everybody and the way he’s doing it, I think it’s scary. Scary good. He took one strike over the course of how many fights? The only person who’s been able to really touch him up was Gilbert Burns.”

TOP STORIES

Scuffle. NAC investigating UFC 279 presser melee, threatens disciplinary action

R.I.P. Former UFC fighter Elias Theodorou dies from cancer at 34

Memory. ‘Such a bright light in this world’: MMA world mourns death of Elias Theodorou

Friendship. Aaron Jeffery on death of teammate Elias Theodorou: ‘I don’t know if I’m in shock or disbelief’

Rankings. Should Khamzat Chimaev be ranked above Colby Covington?

$$$. Jake Paul challenges Dana White to bet against him in Anderson Silva fight: ‘I bet you won’t Dana, cause you’re a b****’

Explanation. Khamzat Chimaev coach details ‘unprofessional’ weight issues, shoots down UFC 279 ‘conspiracy theory’

Decisions. Li Jingliang wears ‘Robbed!’ shirt after Daniel Rodriguez loss, calls UFC 279 saga an ‘injustice’

Robbery Review. Daniel Rodriguez vs. Li Jingliang at UFC 279

Payouts. Le’Veon Bell leads Social Gloves 2 salaries with $250K for knockout of Adrian Peterson

VIDEO STEW

The MMA Hour.

First Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva staredown.

Full Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva pre-fight press conference.

UFC Vegas 60 trailer.

Free fight.

What makes Chimaev so dangerous.

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

What do you do with your hands?

Elbows.

You love to see it.

Anderson Silva calls out Chael Sonnen for never accepting his barbecue invitation #PaulSilva pic.twitter.com/vIXklBNyOD — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) September 12, 2022

Quite a trio.

Throwback.

Dana White attempting to hit a punching machine bag pic.twitter.com/CAFqxUnGWy — Real Press MMA (@RealPressMMA) September 12, 2022

Sure, why not?

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Slim Trabelsi (5-0) vs. Parker Porter (13-7); UFC 280, Oct. 22

FINAL THOUGHTS

I can’t really say I disagree with AlJo. The grappling sequences Khamzat displayed at UFC 279 were a thing of absolute beauty. Matchups with any of the top 5 at 170 or 185 are must-see.

Thanks for reading.

POLL POSITION

Last Week’s Results:

Friday: 55% of 639 total votes answered “Khamzat Chimaev” when asked, “Who wins tomorrow?” Nate Diaz and Chimaev didn’t end up fighting in UFC 279’s main event after Chimaev missed weight.

Thursday: 62% of 614 total votes answered “Paulo Costa” when asked, “Who would win a fight?” Costa and Chimaev had a brief altercation during UFC 279 fight week.

Wednesday: 75% of 953 total votes answered “Yes” when asked, “Should Jon Jones be disqualified from GOAT discussion due to his PED history?”

Tuesday: 46% of 584 total votes answered “Ciryl Gane” when asked, “Who has the best chance to defeat Jon Jones out of his possible heavyweight debut options?”

Today’s exit poll:

Poll Should Khamzat Chimaev be favored against every ranked UFC welterweight? Yes

No vote view results 47% Yes (52 votes)

52% No (58 votes) 110 votes total Vote Now

If you find something you’d like to see in the Morning Report, hit up @DrakeRiggs_ on Twitter and let him know about it. Also follow MMAFighting on Instagram and like us on Facebook.