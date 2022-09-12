 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Video: Jake Paul faces off with Anderson Silva at Showtime press conference

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new

LOS ANGELES – Jake Paul and Anderson Silva took the stage to face off for the first time in advance of their Oct. 29 boxing match at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting