‘Such a bright light in this world’: MMA world mourns death of Elias Theodorou

Tragedy struck the MMA community over the weekend as news broke of the death of former UFC fighter Elias Theodorou due to cancer.

Shortly after Theodorou’s death became public, fighters and fans paid homage to the Canadian veteran and The Ultimate Fighter: Nations winner, who died of cancer Sunday. He was 34 years old.

Invicta FC President Shannon Knapp called Theodorou “a beautiful soul” and “a bright light in this world” in a Twitter post, accompanied by images of the always unconventional Theodorou serving as the all-women promotion’s first-ever “ring boy.”

ONE heavyweight champion Arjan Bhullar, another standout fighter from Canada, wrote, “This is so damn sad. Never heard a bad thing said about him and blown away he just fought less than a year ago.”

UFC President Dana White took to Instagram to pay homage to Theodorou, who went 8-3 during his run with the promotion from 2014-2019.

See the MMA community’s social media reactions to the tragic news below.

You were such a beautiful soul. Always so kind and such a bright light in this world. This news is devastating. You will be greatly missed, but never forgotten. Fly high, Elias! #RingBoy pic.twitter.com/tHP9jv41JU — Shannon Knapp (@shanknapp) September 12, 2022

A member of the @InvictaFights family has sadly passed from his battle with cancer. Our sincere condolences to his friends and family. Elias was truly a kind, humble and charismatic personality who will be missed greatly by all. #RingBoy pic.twitter.com/20nkgnLZgU — Invicta FC (@InvictaFights) September 12, 2022

Horrible news to see, Canada lost a great one — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) September 12, 2022

This is so damn sad. Never heard a bad thing said about him and blown away he just fought less than a year ago. RIP https://t.co/UEqpdG6WEQ — Arjan Singh Bhullar (@TheOneASB) September 12, 2022

Hearing the news about @EliasTheodorou. It’s hard to believe right now #RIP — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) September 12, 2022

— Dan Ige (@Dynamitedan808) September 12, 2022

Rest In Peace https://t.co/ZgVpORWClL — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) September 12, 2022

I sat in a hot tub with Elias Theodorou in Moncton, NB, Canada back in 2018. He was fun to talk to… a thoughtful and nice guy. So sad to hear this news. — Brendan Fitzgerald (@BrendanFitzTV) September 12, 2022

RIP Elias Theodorou. A great person and a HUGE voice for the more fair and equitable treatment of marijuana use in MMA and sport. — Jeff Novitzky (@JeffNovitzkyUFC) September 12, 2022

Took a nap to wake up and find out Elias Theodorou has passed. Way to young. You will be missed my guy. #LONGLIVETHESPARTAN — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) September 12, 2022