‘Such a bright light in this world’: MMA world mourns death of Elias Theodorou

By Alexander K. Lee
Elias Theodorou
Esther Lin, MMA Fighting

Tragedy struck the MMA community over the weekend as news broke of the death of former UFC fighter Elias Theodorou due to cancer.

Shortly after Theodorou’s death became public, fighters and fans paid homage to the Canadian veteran and The Ultimate Fighter: Nations winner, who died of cancer Sunday. He was 34 years old.

Invicta FC President Shannon Knapp called Theodorou “a beautiful soul” and “a bright light in this world” in a Twitter post, accompanied by images of the always unconventional Theodorou serving as the all-women promotion’s first-ever “ring boy.”

ONE heavyweight champion Arjan Bhullar, another standout fighter from Canada, wrote, “This is so damn sad. Never heard a bad thing said about him and blown away he just fought less than a year ago.”

UFC President Dana White took to Instagram to pay homage to Theodorou, who went 8-3 during his run with the promotion from 2014-2019.

@danawhite, Instagram

See the MMA community’s social media reactions to the tragic news below.

