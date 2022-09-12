 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The MMA Hour with Paulo Costa, Li Jingliang, Chris Barnett, Andreas Michael, and Aaron Jeffery

By Ariel Helwani
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We’ll recap one of the wildest weeks in UFC history.

2 p.m.: We’ll take a live look into the Anderson Silva vs. Jake Paul press conference streaming in Los Angeles.

2:30 p.m.: UFC welterweight Li Jingliang looks back at his chaotic week at UFC 279.

3 p.m.: Andreas Michael, the owner of Allstars Training Center and the coach of Khamzat Chimaev, reflects on the crazy ride that was UFC 279.

3:30 p.m.: Paulo Costa returns to discuss his recent surgery, his run-in with Khamzat Chimaev at the UFC PI, what’s next, and more.

4:15 p.m.: Chris Barnett joins us after his incredible come-from-behind win over Jake Collier at UFC 279.

4:45 p.m.: Aaron Jeffery will discuss the recent death of MMA fighter Elias Theodorou.

