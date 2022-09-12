The MMA Hour with Paulo Costa, Li Jingliang, Chris Barnett, Andreas Michael, and Aaron Jeffery

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We’ll recap one of the wildest weeks in UFC history.

2 p.m.: We’ll take a live look into the Anderson Silva vs. Jake Paul press conference streaming in Los Angeles.

2:30 p.m.: UFC welterweight Li Jingliang looks back at his chaotic week at UFC 279.

3 p.m.: Andreas Michael, the owner of Allstars Training Center and the coach of Khamzat Chimaev, reflects on the crazy ride that was UFC 279.

3:30 p.m.: Paulo Costa returns to discuss his recent surgery, his run-in with Khamzat Chimaev at the UFC PI, what’s next, and more.

4:15 p.m.: Chris Barnett joins us after his incredible come-from-behind win over Jake Collier at UFC 279.

4:45 p.m.: Aaron Jeffery will discuss the recent death of MMA fighter Elias Theodorou.

For the latest episodes of The MMA Hour, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.