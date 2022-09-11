UFC 279 post-fight show: Reaction to Nate Diaz’s perfect exit, Khamzat Chimaev’s destruction

Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev didn’t end up fighting each other in the end, but both men ended their nights in the best possible way at UFC 279.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, José Youngs, Alexander K. Lee, and Jed Meshew react to Diaz’s fourth-round submission of Tony Ferguson in the main event of Saturday’s card at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and why, if that was his final UFC fight, he went out on the highest of notes.

Additionally, the panel discusses Chimaev’s complete destruction of Kevin Holland and whether or not his future could still be at welterweight, Daniel Rodriguez’s split decision win over Li Jingliang, Irene Aldana’s unique finish of Macy Chiasson, Chris Barnett’s unbelievable win, and much more.

Watch the UFC 279 post-fight show above, or an audio-only version of the show can also be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you get your pods.