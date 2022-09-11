Conor McGregor responds to Nate Diaz’s post-fight criticism of boxing career: ‘You’re nothing without me’

Nate Diaz took a shot at Conor McGregor on Saturday and it didn’t take long for “Notorious” to respond.

Following a submission win over Tony Ferguson in the UFC 279 main event, Diaz used his in-cage interview time to discuss his future plans after fighting out his current contract, which involve branching out into other combat sports and potentially returning to the UFC someday.

Diaz implied that he would take over the world of boxing in a way that McGregor couldn’t. Later in the evening, McGregor gave his response via Twitter.

“Ah come on bro I’m absolutely stinking,” McGregor wrote. “And with so much quality. This has never been seen before what I’m doing man. Please, Your nothing with out me.

“Respect, please. I’d slap you around handy. And Tony easy. I’d have sawed Tony in half. 2 ham ball heads. Respect the king.”

Though McGregor has only competed once as a professional boxer, his lone outing in the ring came against the undefeated Floyd Mayweather in one of the highest-selling pay-per-views in combat sports history. Mayweather defeated McGregor by TKO in the 10th round of their August 2017 fight.

Diaz and McGregor were involved in a heated rivalry back in 2016, with Diaz beating McGregor by submission at UFC 196 to hand him his first loss in the promotion, and McGregor winning the immediate rematch at UFC 202 by majority decision.

It is not yet known exactly what Diaz will do next after fighting out his UFC contract, but there are rumblings that he could be a future boxing opponent for YouTube star Jake Paul.