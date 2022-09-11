Jake Paul reacts to Nate Diaz’s UFC 279 triumph: Diaz ‘would have slapped the s*** out of Khamzat’

Of all the parties watching UFC 279’s main event, Jake Paul may have been the most interested in Nate Diaz’s performance against Tony Ferguson.

Diaz has been Paul’s target for a boxing showdown for a long time, and just finishing the fight meant the Stockton, Calif., star was one step closer to the open market.

But on Saturday in Las Vegas, Diaz did much more than just win – he went out in vintage form, submitting Ferguson in the fourth and cutting a promo for the ages in the final fight of his UFC contract.

Paul could hardly contain his excitement at the outcome, and the former YouTuber turned boxer quickly made his intentions known while praising Diaz.

Paul’s next boxing match is booked; he meets former UFC middleweight kingpin Anderson Silva on Oct. 29. But now that UFC President Dana White no longer stands between them, Paul hopes Diaz will be standing across from him sooner than later.

Here’s out Paul reacted to Diaz’s win at UFC 279.

This is how you leave an employer and become your own boss. pic.twitter.com/erwnFxBvkc — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 11, 2022

Nate Diaz says he’s going into the sport of boxing. pic.twitter.com/wZoKkDbN2s — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 11, 2022

UFC PR Team to media attending post fight presser: DO NOT ASK our boss Dana about Jake Paul or Anderson Silva. He’s very upset at Jake. If you do you will have your media credential revoked. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 11, 2022

Nate Diaz is a muthufuckin legend and would have slapped the shit out of Khamzat — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 11, 2022