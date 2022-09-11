Video: Le’Veon Bell demolishes Adrian Peterson with vicious knockout at Social Gloves 2

Le’Veon Bell vs. Adrian Peterson may have been an exhibition bout, but that didn’t stop Bell from throwing punches with bad intentions.

In the battle between two former All-Pro NFL running backs at Social Gloves 2, Bell scored a massive fifth-round knockout of Peterson, dropping the 37-year-old with a heavy right hand in the bout’s closing minutes. Bell vs. Peterson was technically an exhibition bout, so there is no official winner, but watch highlights of the knockout below and judge for yourself.

Leveon Bell just knocked out Adrian Peterson to officially kick off the NFL season pic.twitter.com/f4GznfKskJ — Dan Canobbio (@DanCanobbio) September 11, 2022

Le'Veon Bell just knocked out Adrian Peterson pic.twitter.com/V5DCegThRb — Ahmed/The Ears (@big_business_) September 11, 2022

Both Bell and Peterson were making their amateur boxing debuts. Afterward, Bell told the in-ring interviewer that he plans to continue pursuing boxing as a new career.

Social Gloves 2 took place Sept. 10 at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. Social influencers Austin McBroom and AnEsonGib collided in the main event.

Catch more Le’Veon Bell vs. Adrian Peterson full fight video highlights below.