‘Nate Diaz is a FREE man!’: Fighters react to Nate Diaz’s win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279

By Steven Marrocco
UFC 279: Diaz v Ferguson Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Nate Diaz closed out his UFC contract in vintage form, submitting Tony Ferguson with a guillotine choke in deep waters at UFC 279.

It was about the best possible ending for the Stockton, Calif., star, who was expected to be cannon fodder to Khamzat Chimaev before a huge weight miss sent chess pieces flying at the top of UFC 279’s card. Instead, he got former interim lightweight champ Tony Ferguson, and the two went at each other before things got weird in the third round.

Diaz, as usual, threw the crowd a few curveballs, having a running conversation with his cageside audience. Eventually, he got down to business and started turning up the tempo on Ferguson. As with many a Diaz opponents before him, Ferguson shot for a takedown in desperation and found his neck cinched in a guillotine from which he couldn’t escape.

And with that, Diaz started a new chapter in his completely unique combat sports career. Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC 279 headliner between Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson.

