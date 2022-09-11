 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Khamzat #1 scumbag’: Fighters react to Khamzat Chimaev’s dominant win over Kevin Holland at UFC 279

By Steven Marrocco
UFC 279: Chimaev v Holland Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Khamzat Chimaev tore through Kevin Holland after rearranging the top of the UFC 279, and he cared not about what the crowd at T-Mobile Arena thought about him.

Chimaev needed less than three minutes to make Holland submit, cinching a D’Arce choke that forced a stoppage at the 2:13 mark of the opening frame.

It was by any measure an impressive performance. But the events that preceded it left a bad taste with the audience, which booed Chimaev from start to stop as the Chechen star expressed no regret for his actions.

Fighters were similarly impressed by Chimaev, and they also weren’t immune from uneasiness brought by the craziness of UFC 279 fight week. Some expressed emphatic disagreement with his methods.

Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC 279 co-main event between Khamzat Chimaev and Kevin Holland.

