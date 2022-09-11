Watch Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson full fight video highlights from their UFC 279 showdown Saturday night, courtesy of multiple outlets.

Diaz vs. Ferguson took place Sept. 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. Nate Diaz (21-13) and Tony Ferguson (25-8) collided in the main event. The fight aired live on UFC pay-per-view.

Catch more video highlights below.

Both Diaz and Ferguson pointing fingers

Round 1

Diaz comes out slapping, but Ferguson quickly brushes him back. We already got some spinning s*** from Ferguson. No feeling-out process here.

The action settles down and Diaz appears to be happy to let the smaller Ferguson advance. Blood streaming down from a cut on Ferguson’s left leg from a checked kick. Ferguson mimics Diaz’s sideways stance and starts laughing. Ferguson with a couple of leg kicks. Right hand to the body for Ferguson. There’s Diaz with a clean left hand across the face and Ferguson daps him up for it.

Diaz with a good counter punch as Ferguson advances. Ferguson leads with an elbow, but Diaz reads it and hits Ferguson with a combination. Ferguson fires back with a strong kick to the body. Diaz figuring out the range and he flicks out a couple of punches. Spinning attack by Ferguson isn’t close. Diaz ends Round 1 with a short combo.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Diaz.

Round 2

Diaz with a sweet set-up to land a hard outside leg kick. Ferguson sneaks a right hand through Diaz’s defenses. Diaz chases and Ferguson clips him with a jab. Diaz throwing that jab with confidence. Ferguson defends against a combination. Ferguson looking loose now and that right hand lands again.

Diaz with a straight left. Ferguson catches a leg and scores with a right. He hits an inside leg kick as Diaz steps forward. Diaz going headhunting now. Cut by Ferguson’s right eye is giving him problems. Ninety seconds remaining and Diaz starts turning it on again.

Overhand left by Diaz. Diaz scores with a combination. Ferguson wants to stay in the pocket, but Diaz circling and using his range.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Diaz. Overall, 20-18 Diaz.

Round 3

Ferguson trying to back Diaz up with kicks, but Diaz continues to lean forward, looking for punches. A hard inside leg kick gets a reaction from Diaz. He circles away and Ferguson just stands in the middle of the octagon, pointing to an imaginary watch. He flops onto his back, taunting Diaz. Goddard beckons Diaz to return to center and continue fighting.

Hard exchange between the fighters as the action resumes, then Diaz hits Ferguson with a loud leg kick. Diaz smiles and takes a breather against the cage. This got real bizarre real fast.

More leg kicks from Ferguson. Diaz taking a... casual approach, to put it gently. Diaz charges in with punches. Ferguson evasive. Diaz turns his back to Ferguson and starts shouting at someone cageside.

Diaz doing good work when he’s taking this seriously. Now it’s Ferguson on the back foot. Diaz doing damage with body kicks. He bends over and invites Ferguson to attack him. Ferguson not looking as relaxed as he was a few minutes ago. A jab lands for Ferguson. Diaz throws to the head and this is another strong finish to a round for him, albeit an incredibly strange round.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Diaz. Overall. 30-27 Diaz.

Round 4

Ferguson goes back to the body with kicks. He dives in for an ankle pick and Diaz just steps out of it. Front kicks to the body by Diaz. Ferguson having success with the jab and he follows up with an inside leg kick. Shovel punch from Ferguson lands before he circles out. Slow start for Diaz to this round, will he turn it up late as usual?

Right on cue, Diaz connects with a hard shot and Ferguson has to retreat. Multiple punches land for Diaz. Ferguson just fighting to stay off of the cage. He smacks Diaz with a left hook to the body. Diaz punching Ferguson’s body, then he goes back to the head. Takedown by Ferguson, but he falls right into a guillotine. Diaz sinks it in and the tap comes quickly!