Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kevin Holland full fight video highlights

By MMA Fighting Newswire
MMA: UFC 279-Chimaev vs Holland Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Watch Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kevin Holland full fight video highlights from their UFC 279 showdown Saturday night, courtesy of multiple outlets.

Diaz vs. Ferguson took place Sept. 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. Khamzat Chimaev (12-0) and Kevin Holland (23-8, 1 no-contest) collided in the main event. The fight aired live on UFC pay-per-view.

Catch more video highlights below.

For more on Diaz vs. Ferguson, check out the live blog by MMA Fighting’s Alexander K. Lee.

Round 1

Chimaev with an immediate takedown. Holland scrambling for his life and he’s back on his feet, but Chimaev is glued to him. He’s talking as Chimaev finally manages to pin him down for a second. Chimaev enters Holland’s guard.

Holland busy from the bottom, but Chimaev is clinging to him . D’Arce choke attempt for Chimaev, Holland working to slip out. Holland escapes, Chimaev readjusts. Crazy grappling pace through the first two minutes. Chimaev won’t give up on that neck and Holland looks like he’s thinking about a tap... there it is!

Another absurdly fast win for Chimaev.

