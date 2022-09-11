Social Gloves 2 live blog: Adrian Peterson vs. Le’Veon Bell

This is the Social Gloves 2 live blog for the Adrian Peterson vs. Le’Veon Bell boxing match taking place at Bank of America Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Adrian Peterson is one of the most successful running backs in football history. Nicknamed “All Day,” Peterson had a 15-year career in the NFL, most of it spent with the Minnesota Vikings, where he was named to the Pro Bowl seven times, won the rushing title three times, and was named the NFL MVP in 2012. Peterson also holds the record for most rushing yards in a single NFL game at 296. This is his first boxing bout.

Like Peterson, Bell was also a successful NFL running back. During his nine-year career, most of it spent with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Bell was selected three Pro Bowls. This will also be his boxing debut.

Check out the Bell vs. Peterson live blog below.