‘Viva la Mexico!’: Fighters react to Irene Aldana’s liver upkick knockout at UFC 279

Irene Aldana’s unique knockout of Macy Chiasson had all of her colleagues talking at UFC 279.

Aldana’s upkick to the liver shut down Chiasson at the 2:21 mark of the second round, and a bunch of fighters saw a new move to practice on Monday morning.

As scorecards from the fight later revealed, Aldana’s win came just at the right time – she dropped the second round to Chiasson after a strong first round in which she appeared to damage her opponent’s elbow with an armbar attempt.

Here’s what fighters had to say about Aldana’s win over Chiasson at UFC 279.

Crazy ending to a very competitive and fun fight…well done ladies #ufc279 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) September 11, 2022

Whaaat I’m practicing that shit lbs #UFC279 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) September 11, 2022

An entire generation of fighters just got inspired lol — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) September 11, 2022

Heal kicks to the liver in the gym all day Monday! #UFC279Live — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) September 11, 2022

Them up kicks ain't no game! #ufc — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) September 11, 2022

Wonder if that cracked a rib forget the liver! #ufc279 — Joe Joe Giannetti (@Giannettimma) September 11, 2022

Heel kick to the liver! Viva la Mexico! @IreneAldana_ #UFC279 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 11, 2022

WUUUUUT!?! I know what everyone is doing in the gym on Monday #UFC279 — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) September 11, 2022

Well I guess @IreneAldana_ just changed the game @ufc — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) September 11, 2022