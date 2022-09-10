 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Viva la Mexico!’: Fighters react to Irene Aldana’s liver upkick knockout at UFC 279

By Steven Marrocco
UFC 279: Aldana v Chiasson Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Irene Aldana’s unique knockout of Macy Chiasson had all of her colleagues talking at UFC 279.

Aldana’s upkick to the liver shut down Chiasson at the 2:21 mark of the second round, and a bunch of fighters saw a new move to practice on Monday morning.

As scorecards from the fight later revealed, Aldana’s win came just at the right time – she dropped the second round to Chiasson after a strong first round in which she appeared to damage her opponent’s elbow with an armbar attempt.

Here’s what fighters had to say about Aldana’s win over Chiasson at UFC 279.

