UFC 279 video: Jailton Almeida ragdolls Anton Turkalj en route to first-round submission

Jailton Almeida gave “The Pleasure Man” Anton Turkalj nothing but pain before securing a first-round submission at UFC 279.

Fighting at a catchweight of 220 pounds, Almeida dominated Turkalj from the moment he secured a takedown. By the 4:27 mark of the opening frame, Turkalj was tapping to a rear-naked choke. It was Almeida’s ninth such finish.

Check out the video of the win.

Turkalj tried to stay calm as Almeida advanced position, doing his best to avoid the points of no return. A slick mount eliminated any sense of safety, however, and he began to fight out of the position. Almeida made him choose between ground and pound, an arm-triangle and the rear-naked choke. For Turkalj, the latter was the easiest, and there was no escaping.

Almeida, who’s previously competed at heavyweight, now has racked up three octagon wins and has kept his 100-percent finishing rate intact. His fellow Contender Series vet Turkalj, who stepped in on short notice after the withdrawal of Shamil Abdurakhimov, goes back to the drawing board after winning his UFC contract just two months ago.