‘Love me some Beast Boy’: Fighters react to Chris Barnett’s raucous UFC 279 win - and post-fight dance

Heavyweight Chris Barnett pulled off a gutsy come-from-behind win over Jake Collier to send the UFC 279 crowd into a frenzy.
Barnett did his signature flip to celebrate a TKO at the 2:24 mark of the second round and had the audience chanting his name as he gushed to Joe Rogan on the mic.
Things started out dicey for Barnett as he took serious punishment from Collier early on. The heavyweights flagged as they tried to get a second win, and Barnett’s jaw and left eye appeared to be damaged. When the second round started, Barnett’s prospects looked dim.
A tactical error from Collier gave “Beast Boy” a second chance as he stuffed a takedown attempt and whipped around to the back, pounding away until the ref stopped it.
Here’s what fighters had to say about Barnett’s win at UFC 279.
LFG CHRIS!!!!— Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) September 11, 2022
This should be the @ufc official dance https://t.co/UDRkwHhJMm— Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) September 11, 2022
No matter what you say, Chris Barnett is a warrior and a fun entertainer .— Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) September 11, 2022
Congrats man #UFC279
This was most fun I’ve had in long time. Wow Chris Barnett did it! #UFC279— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) September 11, 2022
Bruuuh! What a come back!! #UFC279— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 11, 2022
A star is born @Beastboy61 #UFC279— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 11, 2022
CHRIS BARNETT!!!! #UFC279 pic.twitter.com/tPk5xW6l9o— Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) September 11, 2022
What a fucking fight !!! Big boys swanging— Kevin Lee MTP (@MoTownPhenom) September 11, 2022
Amazing stuff from Chris Barnett— Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) September 11, 2022
LFG BEAST BOY! #UFC279 pic.twitter.com/TApfBqLLgw— Joe Joe Giannetti (@Giannettimma) September 11, 2022
That was a fun one #UFC279— Thiago Moisés (@ThiagoMoisesMMA) September 11, 2022
Damnnnnn! #UFC279— Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) September 11, 2022
I don’t think Hulk Hogan would recommend doing any more of those flip landings. #UFC279— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) September 11, 2022
Chris Barnett has got me HYPED right now! What a guy. #UFC279— Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) September 11, 2022
That mfkr be spittin. Love me some Beast Boy, get it you beautiful pirate bish. #ufc279 @ufc— Julia Avila (@RagingPandaMMA) September 11, 2022
Barnett is the man ! #UFC279— Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) September 11, 2022
Loading comments...