UFC 279 live blog: Li Jingliang vs. Daniel Rodriguez

By Alexander K. Lee
Li Jingliang and Daniel Rodriguez at UFC 279
Li Jingliang and Daniel Rodriguez will compete on the UFC 279 main card Saturday.
This is the UFC 279 live blog for Li Jingliang vs. Daniel Rodriguez, the 180-pound catchweight main card fight in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Li vs. Rodriguez is one of three main card fights that came about as the result of a reshuffling following Khamzat Chimaev badly missing weight for Saturday’s main event. Originally, Li was to fight Tony Ferguson in the co-main event while Rodriguez was scheduled to fight Kevin Holland.

“The Leech” has alternated wins and losses in his past five bouts, defeating Muslim Salikhov, Santiago Ponzinibbio, and Elizeu Zaleski, but falling to highly ranked welterweights Chimaev and Neil Magny. Li’s UFC record stands at 11-5.

Rodriguez had a significant weight advantage on the scales on Friday as he weighed in at 179 pounds for a scheduled catchweight bout with Kevin Holland, while Li tipped the scales at 171 pounds for his bout with Ferguson. “D-Rod” has won three straight fights, most recently defeating Kevin Lee in August 2021. He is 6-1 in the UFC, with his lone loss being a close three-round call against Nicolas Dalby.

Check out the UFC 279 live blog below.

