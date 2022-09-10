UFC 279 live blog: Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cutelaba

This is the UFC 279 live blog for Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cutelaba, a light heavyweight main card fight in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Walker and Cutelaba are both in need of a win, with Walker having lost two straight and four of his past five, and Cutelaba also having just one win in his past five outings. Both have a reputation for exciting finishes, with a combined 27 knockout victories between them.

Once considered to be a threat to challenge for a UFC title, Walker is now fighting to stay afloat in the 205-pound division. Walker headlined the past two events he has been booked to compete on, but fell in the first round to Jamahal Hill and lost an uneventful decision to Thiago Santos.

Cutelaba is also coming off of a first-round loss, a submission in under half a round to Ryan Spann. Prior to that, he won a unanimous decision over Devin Clark and battled Dustin Jacoby to a split draw.