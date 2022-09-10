 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 279 Embedded, Episode 5: ‘Khamzat trying to get after everybody’

By MMA Fighting Newswire
In the fifth episode of UFC 279 Embedded, get a small glimpse of the drama at the UFC 279 press conference and watch all the fighters step on the scale at UFC 279 weigh-ins.

