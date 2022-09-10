Filed under: News UFC Latest News UFC 279 Embedded, Episode 5: ‘Khamzat trying to get after everybody’ By MMA Fighting Newswire Sep 10, 2022, 8:53am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter In the fifth episode of UFC 279 Embedded, get a small glimpse of the drama at the UFC 279 press conference and watch all the fighters step on the scale at UFC 279 weigh-ins. Get the latest gear Nate Diaz 209 T-Shirt UFC 279 Chimaev vs. Diaz Event Shirt Khamzat ‘Smash Everybody’ Chimaev T-Shirt Nate Diaz 'Be Real' T-Shirt Khamzat Chimaev Poster T-Shirt Nate Diaz 209 Hoodie Black Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett Crest T-Shirt Tony Ferguson Snap Jitsu Hoodie More From MMA Fighting UFC 279 Results: Diaz vs. Ferguson UFC 279 weigh-in results: Khamzat Chimaev misses weight by 7.5 pounds for main event bout vs. Nate Diaz ‘Real gangsters make weight’: Fighters react to Khamzat Chimaev missing weight by 7.5 pounds for UFC 279 Khamzat Chimaev, Nate Diaz and Kevin Holland involved in multiple altercations leading to UFC 279 press conference cancellation Morning Report: Darren Till explains his side of UFC 279 presser drama: ‘It was just normal’ Nate Diaz takes shot at Khamzat Chimaev after Tony Ferguson faceoff: ‘B****a** motherf***** was afraid of me’ Loading comments...
Loading comments...