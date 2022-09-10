Social Gloves 2 start time, TV schedule for Austin McBroom vs. AnEson Gib

The Social Gloves 2 start time and TV schedule for the McBoom vs. Gib fight card at the Bank of America Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. is below.

The fight card features several notable names and the main card will be streamed at 11 p.m. ET on FITE TV.

In the main event, YouTube stars Austin McBroom and AnEson Gib will try to settle their differences. McBroom will make his professional debut, while Gib will try to win his first pro fight after being knocked out by Jake Paul over two years ago.

Former NBA shooting guard Nick Young will square off against Minikon after Blueface wasn’t cleared to compete at Saturday’s event.

Ex-NFL stars Le’Veon Bell and Adrian Peterson will also clash on the main card in an exhibition fight.

The full Social Gloves fight card is below:

Main card (FITE TV at 11 p.m. ET)

Austin McBroom vs. AnEson Gib

Nick Young vs. Minikon

Le’Veon Bell vs. Adrian Peterson

Landon McBroom vs. Adam Saleh

Cody Wharton vs. Chase Demoor

Prelims (9 p.m. ET)

Jalen Walker vs. Moises Sixto

Jay Silva vs. Luis Schwenke

Mathias Radcliffe vs. Trenton Gibson

Jerry Bradford vs. Darynn Leyva