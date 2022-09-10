BKFC 29 Results: Hart vs. Sigala

MMA Fighting has BKFC 29 results for the Hart vs. Sigala fight card from the Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls, Mont., on Saturday night.

In the main event, Britain Hart will face Charisa Sigala for the inaugural 115-pound title. Hart was initially slated to face Fani Peloumpi, but visa issues forced the change of opponent on Wednesday.

Hart bounced back from her flyweight title loss to Christine Ferea at Knucklemania 2 with a unanimous decision win over Bec Rawlings at BKFC 26 in June. Sigala was originally scheduled to face Paige VanZant later this year, but gets the opportunity to fight for the title after fighting Angela Danzig to a draw in March.

Additionally, UFC veteran Joe Riggs will face Josh Dyer in the light heavyweight co-main event.

Check out BKFC 29 results below.

Main Card, 9 p.m. ET, BKFC app and FITE

Britain Hart vs. Charisa Sigala - inaugural strawweight title fight

Joe Riggs vs. Josh Dyer

Kai Stewart vs. Rusty Crowder

Dallas Davison vs. Gorjan Slaveski

Billy Wagner vs. Rome Lindsay

Erik Lopez vs. Manuel Moreira

Louie Lopez vs. Dylan Schulte

Cody Beierle vs. Jordan Christensen

Prelims, 8 p.m. ET, BKFC YouTube

Leo Bercier vs. Brian Maxwell

Jenny Savage vs. Veronika Dmitriyeva

Dakota Highpine vs. Koda Greenwood