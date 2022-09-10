BKFC 29 Results: Hart vs. Sigala

MMA Fighting has BKFC 29 results for the Hart vs. Sigala fight card from the Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls, Mont., on Saturday night.
In the main event, Britain Hart will face Charisa Sigala for the inaugural 115-pound title. Hart was initially slated to face Fani Peloumpi, but visa issues forced the change of opponent on Wednesday.
Hart bounced back from her flyweight title loss to Christine Ferea at Knucklemania 2 with a unanimous decision win over Bec Rawlings at BKFC 26 in June. Sigala was originally scheduled to face Paige VanZant later this year, but gets the opportunity to fight for the title after fighting Angela Danzig to a draw in March.
Additionally, UFC veteran Joe Riggs will face Josh Dyer in the light heavyweight co-main event.
Check out BKFC 29 results below.
Main Card, 9 p.m. ET, BKFC app and FITE
Britain Hart vs. Charisa Sigala - inaugural strawweight title fight
Joe Riggs vs. Josh Dyer
Kai Stewart vs. Rusty Crowder
Dallas Davison vs. Gorjan Slaveski
Billy Wagner vs. Rome Lindsay
Erik Lopez vs. Manuel Moreira
Louie Lopez vs. Dylan Schulte
Cody Beierle vs. Jordan Christensen
Prelims, 8 p.m. ET, BKFC YouTube
Leo Bercier vs. Brian Maxwell
Jenny Savage vs. Veronika Dmitriyeva
Dakota Highpine vs. Koda Greenwood
