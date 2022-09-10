UFC 279 start time, TV schedule for Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson

The UFC 279 start time and TV schedule for the Diaz vs. Ferguson fight card at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is below.
The fight card is broken into three different parts and airs on three different mediums. This post will help explain which fights are airing where and at which times.
The event kicks off with a four-fight early preliminary card, headlined by a featherweight fight between Norma Dumont vs. Danyelle Wolf at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+.
Norma Dumont vs. Danyelle Wolf
Chad Anheliger vs. Alateng Heili
Melissa Martinez vs. Elise Reed
Darian Weeks vs. Yohan Lainesse
The card then moves to ESPN News and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. A featherweight clash between Hakeem Dawodu and Julian Erosa will headline this portion of the card.
Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa
Jailton Almeida vs. Anton Turkalj
Denis Tiuliulin vs. Jamie Pickett
Jake Collier vs. Chris Barnett
The main card will featured on ESPN+ pay-per-view starting at 10 p.m. ET. A welterweight showdown between UFC veterans Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson will headline the event.
Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kevin Holland
Li Jingliang vs. Daniel Rodriguez
Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson
