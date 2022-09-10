 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 279 start time, TV schedule for Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson

By MMA Fighting Newswire
Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz will fight for possibly the final time in the UFC at UFC 279.
Esther Lin, MMA Fighting

The UFC 279 start time and TV schedule for the Diaz vs. Ferguson fight card at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is below.

The fight card is broken into three different parts and airs on three different mediums. This post will help explain which fights are airing where and at which times.

The event kicks off with a four-fight early preliminary card, headlined by a featherweight fight between Norma Dumont vs. Danyelle Wolf at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Norma Dumont vs. Danyelle Wolf

Chad Anheliger vs. Alateng Heili

Melissa Martinez vs. Elise Reed

Darian Weeks vs. Yohan Lainesse

The card then moves to ESPN News and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. A featherweight clash between Hakeem Dawodu and Julian Erosa will headline this portion of the card.

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa

Jailton Almeida vs. Anton Turkalj

Denis Tiuliulin vs. Jamie Pickett

Jake Collier vs. Chris Barnett

The main card will featured on ESPN+ pay-per-view starting at 10 p.m. ET. A welterweight showdown between UFC veterans Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson will headline the event.

Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kevin Holland

Li Jingliang vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson

Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cutelaba

