UFC 279 Results: Diaz vs. Ferguson

MMA Fighting has UFC 279 results for the Diaz vs. Ferguson fight card, live blogs of all the main card fights, and live UFC 279 Twitter updates from all the action at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

In the main event, Nate Diaz will square off against fellow veteran Tony Ferguson in a welterweight contest after Khamzat Chimaev missed weight by 7.5 pounds. Chimaev will now face Kevin Holland in the co-main event in a catchweight contest.

Check out UFC 279 results below.

Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kevin Holland

Li Jingliang vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson

Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cutelaba

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa

Jailton Almeida vs. Anton Turkalj

Denis Tiuliulin vs. Jamie Pickett

Jake Collier vs. Chris Barnett

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Norma Dumont vs. Danyelle Wolf

Chad Anheliger vs. Alateng Heili

Melissa Martinez vs. Elise Reed

Darian Weeks vs. Yohan Lainesse