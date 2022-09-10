UFC 279 Results: Diaz vs. Ferguson

MMA Fighting has UFC 279 results for the Diaz vs. Ferguson fight card, live blogs of all the main card fights, and live UFC 279 Twitter updates from all the action at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night.
In the main event, Nate Diaz will square off against fellow veteran Tony Ferguson in a welterweight contest after Khamzat Chimaev missed weight by 7.5 pounds. Chimaev will now face Kevin Holland in the co-main event in a catchweight contest.
Check out UFC 279 results below.
Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)
Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kevin Holland
Li Jingliang vs. Daniel Rodriguez
Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson
Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cutelaba
Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)
Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa
Jailton Almeida vs. Anton Turkalj
Denis Tiuliulin vs. Jamie Pickett
Jake Collier vs. Chris Barnett
Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)
Norma Dumont vs. Danyelle Wolf
Chad Anheliger vs. Alateng Heili
Melissa Martinez vs. Elise Reed
