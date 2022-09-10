Social Gloves 2 Results: McBroom vs. Gib

MMA Fighting has Social Gloves 2 results for the McBroom vs. Gib fight card at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif.
In the main event, Austin McBroom will square off against AnEson Gib in a 180-pound contest. McBroom, a popular YouTube star, will make his professional debut at the event. Gib was knocked out by Jake Paul in his previous pro fight on Jan. 30, 2020.
Former NFL stars Le’Veon Bell and Adrian Peterson will also compete on the main card in a heavyweight contest that will be an exhibition.
Check out Social Gloves 2 results below.
Main card (FITE TV at 11 p.m. ET)
Austin McBroom vs. AnEson Gib
Nick Young vs. Minikon
Le’Veon Bell vs. Adrian Peterson
Landon McBroom vs. Adam Saleh
Cody Wharton vs. Chase Demoor
Prelims
Jalen Walker vs. Moises Sixto
Jay Silva vs. Luis Schwenke
Mathias Radcliffe vs. Trenton Gibson
Jerry Bradford vs. Darynn Leyva
Loading comments...