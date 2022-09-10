Social Gloves 2 Results: McBroom vs. Gib

MMA Fighting has Social Gloves 2 results for the McBroom vs. Gib fight card at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif.

In the main event, Austin McBroom will square off against AnEson Gib in a 180-pound contest. McBroom, a popular YouTube star, will make his professional debut at the event. Gib was knocked out by Jake Paul in his previous pro fight on Jan. 30, 2020.

Former NFL stars Le’Veon Bell and Adrian Peterson will also compete on the main card in a heavyweight contest that will be an exhibition.

Check out Social Gloves 2 results below.

Main card (FITE TV at 11 p.m. ET)

Austin McBroom vs. AnEson Gib

Nick Young vs. Minikon

Le’Veon Bell vs. Adrian Peterson

Landon McBroom vs. Adam Saleh

Cody Wharton vs. Chase Demoor

Prelims

Jalen Walker vs. Moises Sixto

Jay Silva vs. Luis Schwenke

Mathias Radcliffe vs. Trenton Gibson

Jerry Bradford vs. Darynn Leyva