Norma Dumont thinks former boxer Danyelle Wolf ‘doesn’t like getting hit,’ ready to spoil UFC 279 debut

Danyelle Wolf will finally make her UFC debut Saturday, but Norma Dumont expects her to fail in her first official test.

Wolf made the jump from amateur boxing to MMA in 2020 and earned a contract with the UFC with a decision over Taneisha Tennant at Dana White’s Contender Series in 2020, but it took her two years to actually make it to a UFC fight week. Wolf is 1-0 in MMA and a multiple-time USA Boxing national champion but never an Olympian, and Dumont plans to explore that lack of experience in a professional platform come Saturday night in Las Vegas.

“I don’t think she has evolved that much since [her MMA debut because of her age],” Dumont, 7-2 in MMA, said on this week’s episode of Trocação Franca. “She doesn’t like getting hit that much, but she’s dangerous when she’s marching forward because her arms are long and she uses that reach well. The idea is to find the timing in the first minute and start working with the kicks, takedowns and counters.

“We can turn it into a brawl if we have to, make it a street fight, and I can see that’s uncomfortable for her. We saw that in her [MMA] fight, when [Tennant] went for it and started punching her and she kind of got lost and almost got knocked out a few times — not because of the power of the strikes but [she was] kind of quitting. She doesn’t like to get hit. We have to make her uncomfortable, we can’t let her in control. We’ll put her in an uncomfortable zone and she’ll end up quitting.”

Dumont lost a split decision to Macy Chiasson in her most recent UFC bout this past May, a fight she thought she deserved the nod because Chiasson “didn’t do anything.” Victorious in the three contests against Aspen Ladd, Felicia Spencer and Ashlee Evans-Smith prior to the setback, the Brazilian said she’s “not afraid” of trading punches with a former boxer.

“I think Danyelle is an excellent striker but I also have a lot of experience in striking,” she said. “I think my movement is better than hers. Her jab and cross are great, but she doesn’t have ability with kicks or defending them, and she doesn’t punch walking backwards either. She’s a big athlete and will probably try to use that in the fight, but I can’t deny that my intention is to take her down and [submit her] or finish it with some ground and pound because that’s the easiest path to victory. But I’m not afraid of her striking. It’s not something that worries me because she has some limitations and openings.”

Dumont said she wants to stay at featherweight for her next bout and already has a name to call out inside the octagon Saturday, but won’t reveal who that is at the moment. The ideal scenario, she said, is to challenge Amanda Nunes for the gold before the Brazilian walks away from the sport, something Dumont doesn’t expect for the next “two or three years.”

“I think she has taken a step back after she lost the belt [to Julianna Peña],” Dumont said of Nunes. “Like, ‘I need to breathe and program myself better,’ because she knows the potential she has, but knows that she can lose to anyone in the top of the division if she’s not well-trained.

“I know I’ll get the belt. I don’t know when and against who, but I know I’ll get the belt. And it won’t take long. I know that too. We have to work without creating expectations about being on the next fight because it doesn’t depend on me only. It depends on Amanda wanting to defend the belt, on the UFC keeping the division open, and other things.”