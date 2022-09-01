Heck of a Morning: What’s next for Robert Whittaker after UFC Paris? BKFC champ Christine Ferea joins the show

Robert Whittaker and Marvin Vettori are getting ready to compete in an under the radar co-main event at Saturday’s UFC Paris event, but win or lose, what does the future hold for the former middleweight champion?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck fields questions about where Whittaker could go after his bout with Vettori, thoughts on a potential move to 205, and if the result of Saturday’s fight will dictate that decision. In addition, listener questions include the MMA media path, the UFC Paris main event between Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa, Tony Ferguson’s somewhat quick return to action at UFC 279 following his knockout loss to Michael Chandler, Fight of the Night options for this weekend’s UFC card, and much more.

Plus, BKFC flyweight champ Christine Ferea (56:44) joins the show to recap her 47 second stoppage win over Taylor Starling at BKFC 28, the trash talk Starling has received since the win, wanting big names and challenges such as former UFC fighters Pearl Gonzalez and Rachael Ostovich, along with Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko — although she’s well-aware those are long shots.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

