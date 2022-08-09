‘The FUTURE’: Fighters react to Bo Nickal’s impressive DWCS win

Bo Nickal’s DWCS performance justified his steep favorite status on Tuesday at DWCS, and many fighters in the know declared his arrival.

Nickal quickly tapped Zachary Borrego with a rear-naked choke in the headliner of the developmental show, needing just 62 seconds to earn the finish. The three-time Division I champion took Borrego down and quickly slapped on a guillotine choke before moving to the back and earning his second win as a professional MMA fighter.

Here’s what fighters had to say about the DWCS Season 6, Week 3 headliner featuring Bo Nickal vs. Zachary Borrego.

Get familiar Bo Nickal is the real deal @NoBickal — Anthony Pettis (@Showtimepettis) August 10, 2022