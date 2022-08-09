 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘The FUTURE’: Fighters react to Bo Nickal’s impressive DWCS win

By Steven Marrocco
Dana White’s Contender Series: Nickal v Borrego Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Bo Nickal’s DWCS performance justified his steep favorite status on Tuesday at DWCS, and many fighters in the know declared his arrival.

Nickal quickly tapped Zachary Borrego with a rear-naked choke in the headliner of the developmental show, needing just 62 seconds to earn the finish. The three-time Division I champion took Borrego down and quickly slapped on a guillotine choke before moving to the back and earning his second win as a professional MMA fighter.

Here’s what fighters had to say about the DWCS Season 6, Week 3 headliner featuring Bo Nickal vs. Zachary Borrego.

