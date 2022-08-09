Aaron Pico vs. Jeremy Kennedy, Juan Archuleta vs. Enrique Barzola added to Bellator 286

Aaron Pico and Jeremy Kennedy are getting another chance to square off.

MMA Fighting confirmed with sources with knowledge that Pico and Kennedy will face each other in a featherweight bout at Bellator 286 On Oct. 1 in Long Beach, Calif. Brett Okamoto was the first to report the booking.

The two were originally scheduled to face each other at Bellator 277 this past April, but Kennedy was forced to due to an injury and instead, Pico faced Adli Edwards, knocking him out in the third round. Pico enters the bout on a six-fight winning streak, while Kennedy rebounded from a loss to Adam Borics last year with a unanimous decision win over Emmanuel Sanchez in December.

Also announced for the card is a bantamweight bout between Juan Archuleta and Enrique Barzola. Archuleta is a former Bellator bantamweight champion, but he’s lost two in a row, having been knocked out of the Bellator bantamweight grand prix by Raufeon Stots this past April. Barzola also was bounced from the bantamweight grand prix after getting submitted by Magomed Magomedov at Bellator 282 in June.

Finally, a lightweight bout between Max Rohskopf and Mike Hamel was made official by Bellator for the same card. Rohskopf was a highly touted prospect, previously signed to the UFC who was released after quitting on his stool in his UFC debut. Hamel is an MMA Lab product who is 2-2 in his Bellator career, with wins over Bryce Logan and Killys Mota in his previous two fights. Nolan King was first to report the booking.

Bellator 286 is scheduled to be headlined by a featherweight title fight between Patricio Pitbull and Adam Borics, and will also feature the lightweight debut of former featherweight champion A.J. McKee, who takes on Spike Carlyle in the co-main event.

Mike Heck contributed to this report.