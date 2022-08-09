Morning Report: Free agent Cris Cyborg finalizing contract for boxing debut, has had no talks with PFL

Cris “Cyborg” Justino looks to be departing the cage for the ring in her next venture.

In 2022, the Curitiba, Brazil native proudly wears her label of “grand slam” MMA champion, having won titles in every major organization she’s fought for. While notorious for her MMA career, Cyborg has also sought out challenges in other variations of combat sports such as grappling and Muay Thai, most recently in the early 2010s.

Now having won in all five of her Bellator appearances to this point, the champion has announced that she’s officially a free agent but remains in an offer period that’s soon to be over. Among the negotiations had, Cyborg is leaning towards trying her hands in the boxing world, receiving a match offer with the opponent and date, it’s just a matter of finalizing things on paper.

“My team already received the contract, we’ve been back and forth working on the contract, I believe soon, we’ll finish and I’ll sign,” Cyborg said on The Catch-Up. “Then you guys are gonna know who and where is gonna be my next fight. I’m very excited to do my first fight in boxing. Very, very excited. It’s one of my dreams.”

Currently the Bellator women’s featherweight champion, Cyborg has been one of the most dominant forces in all of MMA since arriving on the scene in 2005. It wasn’t long after until she made her presence truly felt in Strikeforce, defeating Gina Carano in one of the sport’s most pivotal moments to become the inaugural champion of her weight class for the promotion.

The most logical next step for Cyborg in her primary fighting field has seemed to be a matchup with the undefeated lightweight destroyer, Kayla Harrison, who is on her way to a third consecutive PFL title.

PFL and Harrison have made it no secret regarding their willingness and desire to make the fight happen by any means necessary. Bellator has also shown interest in the form of offering Harrison a contract and the Cyborg title fight for her promotional debut during her own free agency earlier this year. PFL, however, prevented it by matching the contract, and now as recently as last week, CEO Peter Murray shared that there has already been “outreach” to the 37-year-old.

“We’ve never had any talks with PFL,” Cyborg said. “They never talk about this fight. I know it’s a lot of talks on the internet to make this fight happen with [Harrison], two different ways, but I’ve never had the opportunity to talk about anything.

“I’ve been talking to [Bellator President] Scott Coker about boxing fights, we’ve talked about how being co-promoters would be really nice. I really love working with Scott Coker and if we have the opportunity to make this fight happen and continue to be with Scott, that would be amazing, co-promote the event, and I think make the fight happen.”

Despite all of the hurdles that continue to pop up to make the possible Cyborg-Harrison showdown a reality, each side — for the most part — is making it clear that they do at least want it to happen some way and somehow.

“You see [Harrison’s manager] Ali [Abdelaziz] already been saying like Kayla didn’t sell pay-per-views, it’s not interesting,” Cyborg said. “But I believe the promoters are pushing for the fight to happen but her own manager [isn’t]. I think a lot of things have to change if they really want this fight to happen.

“I’m open to the best fight for my fans.”

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Abubakar Nurmagomedov (16-3-1) vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (13-1); UFC 280, Oct. 22

FINAL THOUGHTS

I just wish everyone would get along in cases like these. It reminds me of the Cyborg and Rousey saga all over again but the roles are completely reversed and I feel like there’s maybe more (or less...?) lying. I don’t know. It’s way too hard to tell. Just get them to fight, please.

Thanks for reading!

