FvW: Michael Chandler on Dustin Poirier fight; Kayla Harrison on PFL pay and level of competition

By Damon Martin
UFC 274: Chandler v Ferguson Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

On the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer, UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler and two-time PFL champion Kayla Harrison join the show.

Chandler will discuss the rumored fight against Dustin Poirier and why he believes now is the perfect time to make that matchup. He also details his recent run in with Poirier and whether the altercation has somehow turned this rivalry more personal for him.

Chandler also breaks down the upcoming lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev and why he’s not sold on Makhachev quite yet.

Harrison also joins the show to preview her upcoming fight at the PFL card in London, which was also the site where she became an Olympic gold medalist.

Harrison addresses criticism about her level of competition in the PFL as well as her current salary where she’s counted among the highest paid fighters in the sport.

All this and more on the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer.

Audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Stitcher

