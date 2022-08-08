 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cody Garbrandt vs. Rani Yahya re-booked for Oct. 1 UFC event

By Alexander K. Lee
/ new
UFC 269 Weigh-in
Cody Garbrandt
Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Cody Garbrandt and Rani Yahya are getting another chance to meet in the cage.

MMA Fighting confirmed with sources with knowledge of the booking that Garbrandt (12-5) is set to fight Yahya (28-10-1, 1 NC) in a bantamweight bout at the UFC’s Oct. 1 event, with a location still to be determined. This bout is a rescheduling of a July 9 matchup that Yahya was forced to withdraw from due to a neck injury.

The new date was first reported by MMA Mania.

Garbrandt has dropped five of his past six fights, including an ill-fated move down to flyweight at UFC 269 this past December that saw him lose by first-round TKO to top contender Kai Kara-France. The former UFC bantamweight champion has been finished via strikes in four of his five losses.

Yahya is on a three-fight unbeaten streak having won consecutive fights against Kyung Ho Kang and Ray Rodriguez following a majority draw against Enrique Barzola. The 20-year veteran owns a 13-4-1 (1 NC) record in the UFC.

The UFC’s Oct. 1 event is scheduled to be headlined by a battle of top 10 strawweights as Mackenzie Dern fights Yan Xiaonan.

Guilherme Cruz and Damon Martin contributed to this report.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting