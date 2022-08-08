Cody Garbrandt vs. Rani Yahya re-booked for Oct. 1 UFC event

Cody Garbrandt and Rani Yahya are getting another chance to meet in the cage.

MMA Fighting confirmed with sources with knowledge of the booking that Garbrandt (12-5) is set to fight Yahya (28-10-1, 1 NC) in a bantamweight bout at the UFC’s Oct. 1 event, with a location still to be determined. This bout is a rescheduling of a July 9 matchup that Yahya was forced to withdraw from due to a neck injury.

The new date was first reported by MMA Mania.

Garbrandt has dropped five of his past six fights, including an ill-fated move down to flyweight at UFC 269 this past December that saw him lose by first-round TKO to top contender Kai Kara-France. The former UFC bantamweight champion has been finished via strikes in four of his five losses.

Yahya is on a three-fight unbeaten streak having won consecutive fights against Kyung Ho Kang and Ray Rodriguez following a majority draw against Enrique Barzola. The 20-year veteran owns a 13-4-1 (1 NC) record in the UFC.

The UFC’s Oct. 1 event is scheduled to be headlined by a battle of top 10 strawweights as Mackenzie Dern fights Yan Xiaonan.

Guilherme Cruz and Damon Martin contributed to this report.