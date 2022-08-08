 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The MMA Hour with Julianna Peña, Dominick Cruz, Marlon Vera, Jamahal Hill, Terrance McKinney, and Geoff Neal

By Ariel Helwani
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We recap the busy weekend in combat sports with the PFL and UFC both having events. We’ll also go over the best bets from the weekend.

2 p.m.: Terrance McKinney looks back on another quick finish at UFC Vegas 59.

2:20 p.m.: Geoff Neal will break down his big win over Vicente Luque at UFC Vegas 59.

2:40 p.m.: Jamahal Hill will discuss his knockout win over Thiago Santos at UFC Vegas 59.

3 p.m.: Julianna Peña reflects on her loss against Amanda Nunes at UFC 277.

3:30 p.m.: Dominick Cruz will look ahead to his main event showdown against Marlon Vera at UFC San Diego.

4 p.m.: Marlon Vera returns to preview the biggest fight of his career against Cruz on Saturday.

