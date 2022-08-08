The MMA Hour with Julianna Peña, Dominick Cruz, Marlon Vera, Jamahal Hill, Terrance McKinney, and Geoff Neal

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We recap the busy weekend in combat sports with the PFL and UFC both having events. We’ll also go over the best bets from the weekend.

2 p.m.: Terrance McKinney looks back on another quick finish at UFC Vegas 59.

2:20 p.m.: Geoff Neal will break down his big win over Vicente Luque at UFC Vegas 59.

2:40 p.m.: Jamahal Hill will discuss his knockout win over Thiago Santos at UFC Vegas 59.

3 p.m.: Julianna Peña reflects on her loss against Amanda Nunes at UFC 277.

3:30 p.m.: Dominick Cruz will look ahead to his main event showdown against Marlon Vera at UFC San Diego.

4 p.m.: Marlon Vera returns to preview the biggest fight of his career against Cruz on Saturday.

For the latest episodes of The MMA Hour, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.