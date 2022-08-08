On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Vegas 59

Jamahal Hill is knocking on the door of a light heavyweight title shot with his third straight knockout victory, an impressive finish of veteran Thiago Santos in Saturday’s main event, but how much more work has to be done and who should he fight next to get one step closer to his goal of UFC gold?

On an all-new episode of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Alexander K. Lee and special guest host Jed Meshew discuss what is next for Hill after picking up a huge win at UFC Vegas 58. In addition, future matchups are discussed for Geoff Neal following arguably the best performance of his career against welterweight stalwart Vicente Luque, The Ultimate Fighter 30 winners Mohammed Usman and Juliana Miller, up-and-coming heavyweight contender Serghei Spivac, and blue chip lightweight prospect Terrance McKinney.

