Jiu-jitsu legend Leandro Lo shot to death in Brazil

Leandro Lo was declared brain dead after getting shot in the head during a concert in Sao Paulo on early Sunday morning, his lawyer confirmed to news outlet G1.

According to the police report filed Sunday (h/t Combate), before Lo was confirmed dead, police officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo is a suspect in the investigation of Lo’s murder.

Lo was 33 years old.

In the police report, it is stated witnesses said Velozo grabbed a bottle from Lo’s table, which prompted the jiu-jitsu fighter to take him down and hold him. They were separated, and then Velozo got back to his feet, pulled a gun and shot at Lo’s forehead.

Lo was taken to Dr. Arthur Ribeiro de Saboya hospital but was declared brain dead hours later.

A black belt under Cicero Costha, Lo was one of the most successful jiu-jitsu competitors of all time, winning eight IBJJF World Championships as a black belt since 2012. He won gold in the light heavyweight division earlier this year in California.

The Brazilian grappler has also captured multiple IBJJF titles in the Pans (eight), European Open (two), Brazilian Nationals (four), and seven Copa Podio grand prix titles across multiple weight classes, holding wins over the likes of Gordon Ryan, Andre Galvao, Gilbert Burns, Roberto Satoshi, Augusto Mendes, Felipe Pena, Alan Belcher, Davi Ramos and Dillon Danis.

PFL analyst and former UFC fighter Kenny Florian commented on the situation via social media, calling it “A very sad day for the BJJ community.”

A very sad day for the BJJ community. Leandro was a legend. https://t.co/zxbCP2E2SK — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) August 7, 2022

“Leandro was a legend,” Florian added.

See more reactions from the fighting community below:

Jiu-Jitsu de luto.

RIP Leandro Lo.

— Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) August 7, 2022

The word legend is thrown around way to much in sports but it can’t be thrown around enough when it comes to your name in Jiu Jitsu || Leandro Lo, My heart and prayers to your family my brother. Rest easy my friend ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XkLOCXNZHz — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) August 7, 2022

Saddened to hear about the tragic loss of Leandro Lo. One of the greatest Jiu Jitsu players ever. Absolutely tragic. My condolences to his family and friends — John Gooden (@JohnGoodenUK) August 7, 2022