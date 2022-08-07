 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC Vegas 59 post-fight show: Jamahal Hill, Geoff Neal cap night of finishes; Terrance McKinney shines again

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Jamahal Hill and Geoff Neal kept the perfect night of finishes in tact at the UFC APEX.

Following Saturday’s UFC Vegas 59 event, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, José Youngs, and Alexander K. Lee react to Hill’s fourth-round stoppage win over one-time title challenger Thiago Santos in the light heavyweight headliner. In addition, topics include Neal’s career-best performance in stopping always game Vicente Luque in the co-main event, the entire card wildly exceeding expectations, Juliana Miller and Mohammad Usman becoming TUF 30 champions, Terrance McKinney’s quick submission win, and more.

Catch the UFC Vegas 59 post-fight show above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting