UFC Vegas 59 post-fight show: Jamahal Hill, Geoff Neal cap night of finishes; Terrance McKinney shines again

Jamahal Hill and Geoff Neal kept the perfect night of finishes in tact at the UFC APEX.

Following Saturday’s UFC Vegas 59 event, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, José Youngs, and Alexander K. Lee react to Hill’s fourth-round stoppage win over one-time title challenger Thiago Santos in the light heavyweight headliner. In addition, topics include Neal’s career-best performance in stopping always game Vicente Luque in the co-main event, the entire card wildly exceeding expectations, Juliana Miller and Mohammad Usman becoming TUF 30 champions, Terrance McKinney’s quick submission win, and more.

Catch the UFC Vegas 59 post-fight show above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.