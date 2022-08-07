UFC Vegas 59 post-fight bonuses: With all-finish card, knockout artists capture $50k bonuses

With UFC Vegas 59 marking the first card since UFC Sydney in 2014 where no fights went to the judges, knockout artists captured the extra pay.

The fighters with the biggest knockouts – Geoff Neal, Mohammed Usman and Bryan Battle – each took home $50,000 for “Performance of the Night.” The headliner between Jamahal Hill and Thiago Santos – a TKO finish in the fourth for Hill – captured “Fight of the Night” with both taking home an additional $50,000.

UFC Vegas 59 took place Saturday at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire 10-bout card streamed live on ESPN+.

The highest-placed knockout of the night was Geoff Neal, who handed career finisher Vicente Luque the first such loss of his career. Neal dropped Luque several times before a flurry of uppercuts and punches sealed the deal in the third round.

Usman, meanwhile, captured the heavyweight crown on The Ultimate Fighter 30 with a one-punch knockout of Zac Pauga. The two were evenly matched until a check left hook sent Pauga to the canvas, and two follow-up shots were unnecessary.

In the final bonus-winner, The Ultimate Fighter 29 winner Bryan Battle stopped Takashi Sato just 44 seconds into their prelim with a head kick.