Jorge Masvidal responds to Gilbert Burns, says fight ‘that makes the most sense is that little b****’ Conor McGregor

Jorge Masvidal knows he’s on a lot of people’s radars. The feeling is mutual.

Masvidal looks to return as soon as he can following a unanimous decision loss to rival Colby Covington in the main event of UFC 272 this past March. “Gamebred” has been called out by multiple fighters since that bout, most notably Conor McGregor, Leon Edwards, and Gilbert Burns — the latter being the fighter most consistently calling Masvidal’s name.

In Masvidal’s eyes, all of them make sense in some way, but none more than his fellow superstar.

“The one that makes the most sense is that little b**** Conor,” Masvidal told MMA Fighting. “I wouldn’t mind getting a fat paycheck for beating that midget’s ass up. I don’t know if it’s going to happen.

“Gilbert makes sense, but also, Leon’s been calling me out left and right saying he wants to defend the title [should he beat Kamaru Usman at UFC 278] against me. Let’s go, I’ll go to England and beat your ass again.”

Burns has been vocal about fighting Masvidal following his Fight of the Year contender with Khamzat Chimaev at April’s UFC 273 event, where he dropped a competitive and entertaining decision. “Durinho” has been targeting UFC 281, which is scheduled to take place Nov. 10 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

While Masvidal would be down to return this year, he isn’t sure if that is possible as he’s facing multiple felony charges for allegedly attacking Covington outside a Miami Beach restaurant in March. The trial for that case begins later this month.

“I want to fight Gilbert — but is it going to be this year, is it going to be next year? I don’t know,” Masvidal said. “I’ve got to heal myself up, and also, not to be a Debbie Downer, but I do have some legal issues I’ve got to take care of and address, then I’ll get right back on the murder scene. I’ve got three felonies they’re charging me with. So I need to handle this, then it’s back to breaking faces.”

The winner of the inaugural “BMF” title fight also has expressed interest in fighting Chimaev — who is scheduled to face Nate Diaz, the man Masvidal defeated for that title, at UFC 279 — in the future once the undefeated standout ‘starts selling pay-per-views.’ Although he’s aware it may take some time to get back to some of the top names in the division such as Usman and Covington, Masvidal believes he will find a way to get another crack at both.

“Right now, I’m not worried about him, he can do whatever the f*** he wants,” Masvidal explained. “He’s not going to necessarily put money in my pocket right now. But the ones that are, f****** Leon, Conor, those are the guys who will make me some f****** coin, so I’d like to smash them up first.

“I’ll keep working on my wrestling, and then come back after those two f****** wrestlers. I’ve been fighting wrestlers — I wouldn’t mind fighting Leon, who is not a wrestler, or Gilbert, that’s a jiu-jitsu guy. I want to work on my wrestling while I’m not fighting wrestlers, and then get right back to it. [I’ll go back and] fight these same wrestlers again, and f****** end them.”