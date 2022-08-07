UFC Vegas 59 live blog: Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill

This is the UFC Vegas 59 live blog for Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill, the light heavyweight main event on Saturday at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Santos, the No. 12 ranked light heavyweight in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, is at a crossroad in his career at 205 pounds. After blitzing his way to a title shot with four straight wins, including a stoppage of now ex-champ Jan Blachowicz, he has won just one of his past five fights, including a failed bid for now-former champ Jon Jones’ title in which he suffered severe knee injuries. In his previous performance, he took on ranked light-heavy Magomed Ankalaev and was outpointed in the headliner of UFC Vegas 50.

Hill, the No. 14 ranked fighter, is close to where Santos was several years ago, having won two straight with a 5-1 (1 NC) record in his UFC career thus far. The Contender Series’ most recent victories were by first-round knockout against top-tier talents Jimmy Crute and Johnny Walker.

Check out the UFC Vegas 59 live blog below.