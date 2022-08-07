Jamahal Hill and Thiago Santos were on two different missions going into their main event fight at UFC Vegas 59.
Santos, a former title challenger who pushed Jon Jones to the edge, looked to maintain his place amongst the light heavyweight elite. Hill, on the other hand, was hoping to catapult himself into title contention with yet another violent performance.
While both men showed flashes of brilliance throughout the fight, it was Hill who emerged victorious after finishing an exhausted Santos with a fourth-round TKO.
Below is how their fellow fighters reacted to their main event clash inside the UFC APEX.
Jamahal Hill stops Thiago Santos
Hell yea Hill!! Gutted it out and got the finish!! #UFCVegas59— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 7, 2022
Can’t wait to see Jamahal’s next Instagram reels lol— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 7, 2022
LETS GO CUZ!!!!— Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) August 7, 2022
That’s how you do it!!!— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) August 7, 2022
Yes sir!!! I was off by a round but bro @JamahalH still got it done never a doubt #UFCVegas59— Khaos williams (@khaosOXwilliams) August 7, 2022
Sweet dreams to Hill, bad dreams to his opp ! #UFCVegas59— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) August 7, 2022
Hill... is a damn monster!!! #UFCVegas59— Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) August 7, 2022
What a fight! Questions answered. Deep waters— LERONE MURPHY (@LeroneMurphy) August 7, 2022
Sweet Dreams with the TKO @ufc #UFCVegas59— Jared Vanderaa (@Jaredvanderaa) August 7, 2022
What a fight #SantosVSHill— GIGA CHIKADZE (@giga_chikadze) August 7, 2022
Grueling fight and huge finish! Congrats @JamahalH #UFCVegas59— Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) August 7, 2022
Hill just made a statement. #UFCVegas59— Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) August 7, 2022
Sick fight night!!! Picking winners tomorrow #UFCVegas59— Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) August 7, 2022
Main event Mal— Fabio Cherant (@Buffalomma8) August 7, 2022
Sick win from Hill congrats! #UFCVegas59— Vince Morales (@vandetta135) August 7, 2022
Geoff Neal knocks out Vicente Luque
Geoff Neal talking spicy and I’m here for the spice talk! #Pause! #UFCVegas59— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 7, 2022
That was impressive as hell @handzofsteelmma— Justin Gaethje (@Justin_Gaethje) August 7, 2022
All biases aside… Geof Neal looked great.— Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) August 7, 2022
Damn @handzofsteelmma is a f***ing beast!— Neil Magny (@NeilMagny) August 7, 2022
Geoff Neal is a monster and Luque is just too damn tough. Praise to both men!— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 7, 2022
Geoff Neal just threw 5 uppercuts in a row, against the #6 guy ranked in the world . Has anyone ever thrown 5-6 uppercuts in a row ? Ever ? Lol— Fernie Garcia (@teamfgarcia) August 7, 2022
Wow!— Natan Levy (@Natan_Levy) August 7, 2022
Loque was starting to gain some momentum back in rd 2 but Neal found his groove again in the third!#UFC
Handz of Steel!!! Let’s Goo @handzofsteelmma— Miles Chapo Johns (@milesxjohns) August 7, 2022
Geoff Neal is a contender! #UFCVegas59— Matt Schnell (@DANGER_Caged) August 7, 2022
Big finish for neal. Hands of steel!!!— LERONE MURPHY (@LeroneMurphy) August 7, 2022
Geoff Neal looked precise tonight #UFCVegas59— Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) August 7, 2022
Those uppercuts were like button mashing straight out of a video game #UFCVegas59 #ufcfightnight— Carlos Hernandez (@carlows25) August 7, 2022
Death by a thousand left hands! Woah #UFCVegas59— Vince Morales (@vandetta135) August 7, 2022
Told you don’t count Luque out #UFCVegas59— Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) August 7, 2022
Mohammed Usman knocks out Zac Pauga
Beyond proud!! Congrats @Umohammed97 #tuffinale #TUF30— KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) August 7, 2022
Left hook was to pretty #UFCVegas59— Khaos williams (@khaosOXwilliams) August 7, 2022
Usman XL got some serious power #UFCVegas59— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) August 7, 2022
WOW!! Mo Usman is the new TUF Champ— Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) August 7, 2022
#UFCVegas59
Holy USMAN power! What a Knock out! #UFCVegas59— Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) August 7, 2022
Wow, what a shot! #UFCVegas59— Ian Heinisch (@ianheinischmma) August 7, 2022
That’s a scary man— Eryk Anders (@erykanders) August 7, 2022
This guy is scary https://t.co/EQkm46IUuC— The Prince (@AmirAlbazi) August 7, 2022
What a knockout! Wow— Vince Morales (@vandetta135) August 7, 2022
Dangggg was a lil nervous abt that underdog pick but USMAN gets the KO!! Let’s gooooooo #UFCVegas59— Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) August 7, 2022
Hard hook to win TUF title! #UFCVegas59— Jared Vanderaa (@Jaredvanderaa) August 7, 2022
Love This guy Mo is a great human had some good talks with him he earned it @ufc #UFCVegas59— Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) August 7, 2022
Juliana Miller defeats Brogan Walker-Sanchez
Miller opening up with some heavy GnP and gets the finish!!! Very dominant performance!! #UFCVegas59— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 7, 2022
Yeah that girl deserves the contract. #UFC281— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 7, 2022
Miller is the new TUF 29 champ! #UFCVegas59— Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) August 7, 2022
The DX crotch chop was the highlight of that fight. #UFCVegas59— Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) August 7, 2022
Sergey Spivak stops Augusto Sakai
Polar Bear with a very dominate win! #UFCVegas59— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 7, 2022
Very dominant win by Spivac, it was one way traffic for two rounds, but kinda weak stoppage. Shoulda let that keep going. #UFCVegas59— Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) August 7, 2022
Spivak was on point tonight! From boxing to his grappling was pure fire #UFCVegas59— Jared Vanderaa (@Jaredvanderaa) August 7, 2022
Terrance McKinney submits Erick Gonzalez
That took too long— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) August 7, 2022
TWrecks is a bulldozer man! #UFCVegas59— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 7, 2022
Atta kid @twrecks155!!!!!! Shadle Park stand up!!!!!! #UFCVegas59— Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) August 7, 2022
What a STUD @twrecks155 #UFCVegas59— #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) August 7, 2022
Well done @twrecks155— C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) August 7, 2022
You said round 2 man #UFCVegas59— Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) August 7, 2022
Go on Terrance!!!! @twrecks155 has a bright future. #UFCVegas59— Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) August 7, 2022
McKINNEY is an absolute animal. I see a bright future for him. #UFCVegas59— Ode' ⭕️sbourne (@OdeOsbourne) August 7, 2022
Congratulations @twrecks155— Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) August 7, 2022
Never in doubt
Congratulations my brother @twrecks155 easy money @ufc— Saidyokub Kakhramonov (@SaidYokubMMA) August 7, 2022
@twrecks155 Congrats!!!— Caio Borralho (@BorralhoCaio) August 7, 2022
another first round finish for @twrecks155 #UFCVegas59— Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) August 7, 2022
Shout out to the kid @twrecks155! Slick shit! #UFCVegas59 pic.twitter.com/oky4WH7um4— Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) August 7, 2022
