Jamahal Hill and Thiago Santos were on two different missions going into their main event fight at UFC Vegas 59.

Santos, a former title challenger who pushed Jon Jones to the edge, looked to maintain his place amongst the light heavyweight elite. Hill, on the other hand, was hoping to catapult himself into title contention with yet another violent performance.

While both men showed flashes of brilliance throughout the fight, it was Hill who emerged victorious after finishing an exhausted Santos with a fourth-round TKO.

Below is how their fellow fighters reacted to their main event clash inside the UFC APEX.

Jamahal Hill stops Thiago Santos

Hell yea Hill!! Gutted it out and got the finish!! #UFCVegas59 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 7, 2022

Can’t wait to see Jamahal’s next Instagram reels lol — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 7, 2022

LETS GO CUZ!!!! — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) August 7, 2022

That’s how you do it!!! — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) August 7, 2022

Yes sir!!! I was off by a round but bro @JamahalH still got it done never a doubt #UFCVegas59 — Khaos williams (@khaosOXwilliams) August 7, 2022

Sweet dreams to Hill, bad dreams to his opp ! #UFCVegas59 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) August 7, 2022

Hill... is a damn monster!!! #UFCVegas59 — Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) August 7, 2022

What a fight! Questions answered. Deep waters — LERONE MURPHY (@LeroneMurphy) August 7, 2022

What a fight #SantosVSHill — GIGA CHIKADZE (@giga_chikadze) August 7, 2022

Hill just made a statement. #UFCVegas59 — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) August 7, 2022

Sick fight night!!! Picking winners tomorrow #UFCVegas59 — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) August 7, 2022

Main event Mal — Fabio Cherant (@Buffalomma8) August 7, 2022

Sick win from Hill congrats! #UFCVegas59 — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) August 7, 2022

Geoff Neal talking spicy and I’m here for the spice talk! #Pause! #UFCVegas59 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 7, 2022

That was impressive as hell @handzofsteelmma — Justin Gaethje (@Justin_Gaethje) August 7, 2022

All biases aside… Geof Neal looked great. — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) August 7, 2022

Damn @handzofsteelmma is a f***ing beast! — Neil Magny (@NeilMagny) August 7, 2022

Geoff Neal is a monster and Luque is just too damn tough. Praise to both men! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 7, 2022

Geoff Neal just threw 5 uppercuts in a row, against the #6 guy ranked in the world . Has anyone ever thrown 5-6 uppercuts in a row ? Ever ? Lol — Fernie Garcia (@teamfgarcia) August 7, 2022

Wow!

Loque was starting to gain some momentum back in rd 2 but Neal found his groove again in the third!#UFC — Natan Levy (@Natan_Levy) August 7, 2022

Handz of Steel!!! Let’s Goo @handzofsteelmma — Miles Chapo Johns (@milesxjohns) August 7, 2022

Geoff Neal is a contender! #UFCVegas59 — Matt Schnell (@DANGER_Caged) August 7, 2022

Big finish for neal. Hands of steel!!! — LERONE MURPHY (@LeroneMurphy) August 7, 2022

Geoff Neal looked precise tonight #UFCVegas59 — Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) August 7, 2022

Those uppercuts were like button mashing straight out of a video game #UFCVegas59 #ufcfightnight — Carlos Hernandez (@carlows25) August 7, 2022

Death by a thousand left hands! Woah #UFCVegas59 — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) August 7, 2022

Told you don’t count Luque out #UFCVegas59 — Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) August 7, 2022

Left hook was to pretty ‍ #UFCVegas59 — Khaos williams (@khaosOXwilliams) August 7, 2022

Usman XL got some serious power #UFCVegas59 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) August 7, 2022

WOW!! Mo Usman is the new TUF Champ

#UFCVegas59 — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) August 7, 2022

Holy USMAN power! What a Knock out! #UFCVegas59 — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) August 7, 2022

That’s a scary man — Eryk Anders (@erykanders) August 7, 2022

This guy is scary https://t.co/EQkm46IUuC — The Prince (@AmirAlbazi) August 7, 2022

What a knockout! Wow — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) August 7, 2022

Dangggg was a lil nervous abt that underdog pick but USMAN gets the KO!! Let’s gooooooo #UFCVegas59 — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) August 7, 2022

Hard hook to win TUF title! #UFCVegas59 — Jared Vanderaa (@Jaredvanderaa) August 7, 2022

Love This guy Mo is a great human had some good talks with him he earned it @ufc #UFCVegas59 — Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) August 7, 2022

Miller opening up with some heavy GnP and gets the finish!!! Very dominant performance!! #UFCVegas59 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 7, 2022

Yeah that girl deserves the contract. #UFC281 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 7, 2022

Miller is the new TUF 29 champ! #UFCVegas59 — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) August 7, 2022

The DX crotch chop was the highlight of that fight. #UFCVegas59 — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) August 7, 2022

Polar Bear with a very dominate win! #UFCVegas59 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 7, 2022

Very dominant win by Spivac, it was one way traffic for two rounds, but kinda weak stoppage. Shoulda let that keep going. #UFCVegas59 — Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) August 7, 2022

Spivak was on point tonight! From boxing to his grappling was pure fire #UFCVegas59 — Jared Vanderaa (@Jaredvanderaa) August 7, 2022

That took too long — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) August 7, 2022

TWrecks is a bulldozer man! #UFCVegas59 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 7, 2022

Well done @twrecks155 — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) August 7, 2022

You said round 2 man #UFCVegas59 — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) August 7, 2022

McKINNEY is an absolute animal. I see a bright future for him. #UFCVegas59 — Ode' ⭕️sbourne (@OdeOsbourne) August 7, 2022