UFC Vegas 59 in Tweets: Twitter reacts to Jamahal Hill’s win over Thiago Santos, Geoff Neal’s destruction of Vicente Luque

By Jose Youngs
UFC Fight Night: Santos v Hill Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Jamahal Hill and Thiago Santos were on two different missions going into their main event fight at UFC Vegas 59.

Santos, a former title challenger who pushed Jon Jones to the edge, looked to maintain his place amongst the light heavyweight elite. Hill, on the other hand, was hoping to catapult himself into title contention with yet another violent performance.

While both men showed flashes of brilliance throughout the fight, it was Hill who emerged victorious after finishing an exhausted Santos with a fourth-round TKO.

Below is how their fellow fighters reacted to their main event clash inside the UFC APEX.

Jamahal Hill stops Thiago Santos

Geoff Neal knocks out Vicente Luque

Mohammed Usman knocks out Zac Pauga

Juliana Miller defeats Brogan Walker-Sanchez

Sergey Spivak stops Augusto Sakai

Terrance McKinney submits Erick Gonzalez

