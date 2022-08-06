UFC Vegas 59 video: Mohammed Usman flattens Zac Pauga with devastating second-round knockout to win TUF title

Mohammed Usman lived up to his famous family name with a devastating knockout to finish Zac Pauga to claim The Ultimate Fighter championship at UFC Vegas 59 on Saturday.

An underdog according to betting experts, Usman only needed a short left hook that clipped Pauga in the second round that sent him down to the canvas in a heap. Usman followed with a single hammer first that separated Pauga from consciousness as the fight was stopped at just 36 seconds in the second round.

The win earns Usman a UFC contract where he’ll join his brother — reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman — in the promotion.

“No bad blood at all,” Usman said about Pauga afterwards. “I respect these guys. I respect Zak. I respect everything they stand for. We went to work and we ended up here. I just can’t wait to get back to work. We did it. We in the show.”

The heavyweights weren’t afraid to engage as Pauga and Usman were both throwing heavy leather in the early exchanges. Usman was throwing a lot of single punches, which prevented him from really catching Pauga off guard with his strikes.

In return, Pauga was trying to set up counter punches as he sought to lure Usman into a trap while also looking to feed his opponent a steady diet of kicks.

A very close first round gave way to more big exchanges in the second but this time around Usman was ready to set up his fight finishing sequence.

This time it was Pauga ducking his head and Usman timing his left hook that came crashing into the chin and sending the Team Elevation fighter down to the ground. The follow up punch was just icing on the cake as Usman was quickly called off by the referee as he began celebrating alongside his coaches and family, who were in attendance in Las Vegas.

“He’s doing it,” Kamaru Usman said about his younger brother. “This is his moment. A new Ultimate Fighter, first brothers to do it in history.”

Usman has long been seen as a solid prospect but now he’ll join the heavyweight division in the UFC after one of the most explosive finishes in recent history for the reality show competition.