‘He should retire’: Pros react to Sam Alvey’s latest loss at UFC Vegas 59

Sam Alvey was in desperate need of a victory at UFC Vegas 59

Having lost seven of his last eight bouts inside the Octagon — with his one non-loss being a draw — the Team Quest product was more than aware his time in the UFC was ticking.

Too bad Alvey had Michal Oleksiejczuk, who was making the drop to middleweight for the time as a UFC fighter, standing opposite him.

Right out of the gate Oleksiejczuk swarmed Alvey with a flurry of strikes before dropping him with a blow to the temple. Somehow surviving, the bloodied Alvey made his way back to his feet before being sent right back down after eating a straight left to the jaw. Seeing enough, referee Herb Dean stepped in to save Alvey from absorbing any more damage

Below is how their fellow fighters reacted to the violent display inside the UFC APEX.

Michał Oleksiejczuk finishes Sam Alvey

Great stoppage. No more damage needed to be done there #UFCVegas59 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 7, 2022

WOW. What a KO and wasted no time! #UFCVegas59 — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) August 7, 2022

The early finishes just keep on coming! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 7, 2022

I like Sam Alvey, but he should retire. #UFCVegas59 — Ode' ⭕️sbourne (@OdeOsbourne) August 7, 2022

One of the toughest warriors I have fought! Congrats Michal Oleksiejczuk! You’s a bad man! #UFCVegas59 — Dustin Jacoby (@thehanyakdj) August 7, 2022