UFC Vegas 59 video: Terrance McKinney calls out Paddy Pimblett after tapping Erick Gonzalez with standing rear-naked choke

Terrance McKinney knows he isn’t getting paid by the hour.

That’s why the 27-year-old prospect wrapped up yet another first round finish — his third in the octagon — as he tapped out Erick Gonzalez with a nasty standing rear naked choke at UFC Vegas 59. The end came at just 2:17 in the opening round as McKinney got back in the win column after suffering a loss to Drew Dober in a barnburner in his last outing back in March.

“You guys know I’m coming,” McKinney said afterwards. “I don’t play with my food, I’m coming to eat. It’s kill or be killed, you don’t play in the streets.”

The offensive onslaught from McKinney started as soon as he was released from the corner as he came out throwing fire from his hands and feet. McKinney was looking for the knockout with every punch as he came after Gonzalez with incredible aggression.

To his credit, Gonzalez did his best to defend and he eventually clipped McKinney with a shot of his own that gave him breathing room but only for a moment.

The brief stalemate on the feet led to McKinney rushing forward with a takedown where he began looking to advance his position and put Gonzalez in trouble in a grappling exchange. A scramble allowed Gonzalez to stand up again but he still had McKinney on his back, which ended up being the worst place for him.

McKinney locked himself around the body and then got his hands in position for the rear-naked choke, which forced Gonzalez to tap out just a second later as the submission continues to sink in deeper.

It was another impressive showing from McKinney, who has been highlight reel material in every fight he’s had thus far in the UFC and now he’s looking to add to that resume by calling out one of the fastest rising stars in the sport.

“Paddy the Baddy, where you at?” McKinney said calling out Paddy Pimblett. “Let’s get it.”