UFC Vegas 59 video: Bryan Battle knocks Takashi Sato stiff in 44 seconds

The Ultimate Fighter 29 winner Bryan Battle debuted at welterweight with a thunderous knockout of Takashi Sato at UFC Vegas 59.

A right head kick from Battle knocked Sato stiff, and 44 seconds after the opening bell, the TUF winner was celebrating – and calling his next shot.

Check out the finish below.

Battle picked up his third UFC win since emerging from the reality show and called out a pair of veterans – Irish sensation Ian Garry and hard-headed slugger Bryan Barberena.

The TUF winner said Garry was getting preferable matchups and challenged the young Irishman, telling Michael Bisping, “I want all the clout.” Of Barberena, he took issue with the vet’s recent win over his hero Robby Lawler and incorrectly chastised Barberena for spelling his first name “Brian.”

Battle also flubbed the math on his return from a $75 payout on a $10 slot win before the fight that he took as an omen of his future success. But it was hard not to forgive him given his stellar performance.