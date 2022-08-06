UFC Vegas 59 video: Cory McKenna becomes first woman in UFC history to earn Von Flue choke submission

Not only did Cory McKenna overcome an incredible reach advantage, she made UFC history in the process.

The Dana White’s Contender Series contract winner took on Miranda Granger on the preliminary card of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 59 event at the APEX. After Granger — who had a 10-inch reach advantage — was likely saved by the horn during a tight arm triangle by McKenna in the opening round, the youngest female fighter on the roster got Granger back to the mat to start the second before becoming the first ever woman in UFC history to complete and get a tap due to a Von Flue choke.

Check out the history-making finish below.

With the win, McKenna improved to 2-1 inside the octagon. In her previous outing, “Poppins” dropped a split decision to Elise Reed at UFC London in March. Granger made her first appearance in nearly two years and has now lost three straight.