‘Obviously she tapped’: Fighters react to confusion over Mayra Bueno Silva’s win at UFC Vegas 59

UFC Vegas 59 certainly got off to a … confusing start.

Kicking off the entire night of action inside the UFC APEX, bantamweight Mayra Bueno Silva and Stephanie Egger both looked to keep their names etched into the win column.

Right out of the gate, both women found themselves tangled up on the canvas near the fence. Snatching up an arm, Bueno Silva locked on a deep armbar, released the submission, and exclaimed her opponent had tapped. The visibly confused referee asked Egger if she did indeed tap but was only met with silence, much to the confusion of the fans watching.

Going to the review table cage side, the referee polled the judges before getting audible confirmation from one of them that they witnessed Egger tap.

Below is how their fellow fighters reacted to the confusion.

Mayra Bueno Silva submits Stephanie Egger

Number 1 bullshit! Did she tap or nah?? Like wtf was that?? #UFCVegas59 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 7, 2022

Guilty. Obviously she tapped otherwise she would have jumped up and continued to fight! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 7, 2022

She’s certainly not disputing it! #UFC — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 7, 2022

Don’t let go of the submission ! Fight is not over until the referee calls it! #UFCVegas59 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) August 7, 2022

Did she tap ? #UFCVegas59 — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) August 7, 2022

Wow. Review. This is a first #UFCVegas59 — Julia Avila (@RagingPandaMMA) August 7, 2022

If it’s a half ass tap you must go till the arm breaks #UFCVegas59 — Thiago Moisés (@ThiagoMoisesMMA) August 7, 2022

It’s going to be one of those nights.. #UFCVegas59 — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) August 7, 2022